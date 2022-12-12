topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JIN

BTS's Jin gets new buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans are going nuts

Jin took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself with his new haircut for military training. He wrote in the caption: "Hehehehehe it's cuter than I expected."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:42 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • K-pop superband BTS member Jin has shared a glimpse of his brand-new buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment.
  • Jin took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself with his new haircut for military training. He wrote in the caption: "Hehehehehe it's cuter than I expected."

Trending Photos

BTS's Jin gets new buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans are going nuts

New Delhi: K-pop superband BTS member Jin has shared a glimpse of his brand-new buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment.

Jin took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself with his new haircut for military training. He wrote in the caption: "Hehehehehe it's cuter than I expected."

According to reports, Jin will be enlisting in the military on December 13. His agency Big Hit Music requested that fans refrain from visiting the centre on the day of his enlistment.

It was reported in November that Jin will be joining the military on December 13.

Yonhap, a news agency, had reported that he will receive a five-week training. After his training, he will be deployed to the frontline unit of the army.

According to reports, other BTS members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will follow him in time.

Live Tv

JinJin of BTSBTS JinJin haircutJin buzz cutJin in military

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections