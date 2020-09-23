Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari signs three film deal with YRF!

New Delhi: Debutant actress Sharvari will be seen in Yash Raj films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in which she plays the role of Babli. The actress has reportedly signed a mega three film deal with YRF already. What’s interesting is that even before Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases, she has been roped in for another huge project by YRF which will be announced soon.

Her third project with the banner is also expected to be a big one.

“YRF has signed on Sharvari with a three film deal. Aditya Chopra is mighty pleased with her work in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and feels she is a talent that industry needs to watch out for! We hear Adi has already given her another big project that will again tap into Sharvari’s acting prowess. Adi Chopra believes in her and feels Sharvari is destined to become the big talking point of the industry with her sheer talent", reveals trade source.

Sharvari has been groomed for about two years by mentor Aditya Chopra before she faced the camera in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The source adds, “Sharvari has the perfect mix of good looks and good acting talent. She is definitely a talent to watch out for. If she has been roped in by YRF for three big films and has also worked with a big film-maker like Kabir Khan and wowed everyone with her performance in The Forgotten Army, it means that her acting skills are totally on point. With her doing three big films with YRF, she is definitely going to be a prized pick for producers who are looking out for talented fresh faces.”