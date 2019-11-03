close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Burj Khalifa display Shah Rukh Khan's name on his 54th birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fan all across the globe. The actor turned 54 on Saturday.

Burj Khalifa display Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s name on his 54th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fan all across the globe. The actor turned 54 on Saturday.

On his special day, Dubai's tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up with Shah Rukh Khan's name. “Happy birthday to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan” was written on the building.

Shah Rukh shared the video and thanked Dubai for all the love. He wrote, "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai
. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!"

Actor Rishi Kapoor also lauded this gesture and congratulated Shah Rukh. He wrote, "For me this is so wonderful . Sharukh in his early years, started his career with me in “Deewaana”. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and http://commendable.You make India proud, Sharukh. (achcha hua na Gauri  ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday."

Shah Rukh became the first Bollywood actor to get his name displayed on the Burj Khalifa. 

On the work front, SRK has been away from the limelight ever since his last release Zero tanked at the Box Office. The actor is now rumoured to make a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji will hit the screens in Summer 2020.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanBurj KhalifaRishi Kapoor
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan: I never take anyone's advice before signing a film

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Decline in pollution in Delhi-NCR due to rain, expect some relief