Burj Khalifa display Shah Rukh Khan's name on his 54th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fan all across the globe. The actor turned 54 on Saturday.

On his special day, Dubai's tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up with Shah Rukh Khan's name. “Happy birthday to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan” was written on the building.

Shah Rukh shared the video and thanked Dubai for all the love. He wrote, "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai

. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!"

To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! pic.twitter.com/8oFAQCqNbD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

Actor Rishi Kapoor also lauded this gesture and congratulated Shah Rukh. He wrote, "For me this is so wonderful . Sharukh in his early years, started his career with me in “Deewaana”. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and http://commendable.You make India proud, Sharukh. (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday."

For me this is so wonderful . Sharukh in his early years, started his career with me in “Deewaana”. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and https://t.co/oN9osbp8I4 make India proud, Sharukh. (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday https://t.co/4YyH4f6VuY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 3, 2019

Shah Rukh became the first Bollywood actor to get his name displayed on the Burj Khalifa.

On the work front, SRK has been away from the limelight ever since his last release Zero tanked at the Box Office. The actor is now rumoured to make a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji will hit the screens in Summer 2020.