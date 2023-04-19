'Calm Down' Singer Rema To Perform In India - Check Concert Dates

Mumbai: The Popular song `Calm Down` fame singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is all set to perform in India. The upcoming tour titled `Rema Calm Down India Tour` is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer`s 2022 debut album, `Rave & Roses,` and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.

Talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said, "Namaste India. I`m super excited to be visiting India, I`ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can`t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It`s going to be an Afro Rave!"Rema will play in multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

Nigeria`s `Afro-Rave` warrior, whose `Calm Down` remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams, has released two new solo singles, `Holiday` and `Reason You,` as his first set of music in 2023.

The double-release came after he headlined the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.The 23-year-old music sensation is currently working on a deluxe version of `Rave & Roses` which he will release later this year.