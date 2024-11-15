Camila Cabello Announces Break From Social Media Ahead Of Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Mendes New Album Release

Washington: Camila Cabello is taking some time away from social media to focus on her personal life and creativity.

The 27-year-old singer, known for hits like 'Havana' and 'Senorita,' shared her decision to step back from the digital world early on Thursday, November 14.

In a candid Instagram Story, she posted a selfie and wrote, "a writer must have stories [...] living them right now," adding, "taking some cute little internet breaks.'

The announcement comes just one day after Cabello delivered an electric performance at the Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she performed a medley of her songs, including "Never Be the Same," "Shameless," "Senorita," "Havana," and "I Luv It."

The event, which also featured star-studded performances from Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion, marked another milestone in Cabello's ongoing career.

Cabello has been open about needing time for herself, particularly in the past year.

In August, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram where she opened up about struggling with personal challenges.

She wrote, "feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me," explaining how difficult it had been to show up for others when she felt like she was "pouring from what feels like an empty cup."

She further explained that her social media silence sometimes reflects her need for personal healing, adding, "if I am a part of your life and I disappear sometimes, that's probably why."

The singer went on to reassure her fans, saying, "so brb while I get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart," as per People magazine.

Despite the tough times, Cabello remained optimistic, joking, "you know I'll be back from my trips to hell hotter, funnier and smarter."

This year has been a busy one for Cabello, with the release of her album 'C,XOXO' in June.

The album features singles like "I Luv It," "He Knows" (with Lil Nas X), and "Hot Uptown" (with Drake).

In September, she dropped an extended edition of the album, 'Magic City Edition', which includes four new songs, including the track "Godspeed."

Cabello has also returned to live performances after a long hiatus, having not toured since 2019.

She shared her excitement about hitting the stage again with her fans, describing the experience as a return to her "second home," as per People magazine.

In an Instagram post from September, she explained, "when we made C, XOXO, I knew I had to tour this body of work. These songs, these lyrics, these drums, this ENERGY - was MADE to be experienced live."