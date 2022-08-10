NewsLifestylePeople
CAMILA CABELLO

Camila Cabello CONFIRMS love affair with dating app CEO Austin Kevitch

According to Page Six, Camila Cabello and Kevitch may have been introduced through her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:54 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Camila Cabello CONFIRMS love affair with dating app CEO Austin Kevitch

Washington: Less than a year after splitting from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello confirmed she is dating Austin Kevitch by engaging in lots of PDA with him. According to Page Six, the two stepped out for a public walk in Los Angeles. It shared some photos that were shared by Daily Mail.

Page Six reported that Cabello and Kevitch were seen holding hands and joking around while out for a stroll. The pair later relaxed at a picnic table while eating some breakfast. There, Camilla planted a kiss on his cheek. Cabello then even caressed Kevitch's face.When the couple was first spotted out together for a night out in June, which immediately sparked dating rumours at the time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

According to Page Six, Camila Cabello and Kevitch may have been introduced through her `Cinderella` co-star Nicholas Galitzine. Kevitch is the founder of a premium dating app in the US, `Lox Club`. According to the Lox Club website, the app is "A members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards".

Interestingly, Cabello broke up with singer Shawn Mendes just nine months ago. Cabello and Mendes dated for a period of three years. Mendes and Cabello have been romantically linked since July 2019 and had displayed lots of PDA throughout the relationship. However, the couple revealed in a joint statement that they were breaking up in November 2021. 

They wrote, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."Mendes has been open about his mental health issues since their breakup, sharing that he despises being alone in March. The singer also revealed last month that he would postpone the rest of his tour in order to focus on his mental health.

Mendes, however, appears to be recovering as he was seen partying at LIV nightclub with The Weeknd over the weekend and taking in some beach time in Miami.

 

Live Tv

Camila CabelloCamila Cabello boyfriendCamila Cabello newsdating app CEO Austin KevitchAustin Kevitch newsShawn MendesShawn Mendes ex girlfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?