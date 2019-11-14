close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello gets 'Shakespeare in love' quote as first ink

The tattoo is a quote from the movie, and reads: "it's a mystery".

Camila Cabello gets &#039;Shakespeare in love&#039; quote as first ink

Los Angeles: Pop star Camila Cabello has got her first tattoo.

The "Senorita" hitmaker appears to have taken inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's 1998 movie "Shakespeare in Love" for her new ink, which features on the inside of her right pinky finger, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The tattoo is a quote from the movie, and reads: "it's a mystery".

Cabello decided to take the plunge during a night out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, who also added a new design to his collection of skin art.

West Hollywood tattoo artist Kane Navasard debuted the small inking of the letter "A" in script font behind Mendes' right ear, a tribute to his teenage sister Aaliyah in a post on Instagram.

"Little letter 'A' for the man @shawnmendes," Navasard captioned the black and white photograph.

The couple has yet to comment on its new tattoos, but Cabello previously indicated having a permanent inking wasn't for her.

 

Tags:
Camila CabelloShakespeare in Love
Next
Story

Soha Ali Khan: We should have more films based on children

Must Watch

PT8M20S

Brazilian President Will Be Chief Guest At Republic Day