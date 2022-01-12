Camila Cabello goes on vacation after reunion with Shawn Mendes, sizzles in black bikini: PICS

Washington: Seems like singer Camila Cabello is simply enjoying ‘living life’. Days after reuniting with Shawn Mendes after a break up, Camila treated her fans with photos of her vacation to the Dominican Republic. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, the 24-year-old singer shared a series of sultry bikini photos from her trip to the Dominican Republic.

"I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life, but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY," the singer wrote along with the shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in a black swimsuit.

The ‘Cinderella’ star posted a similar sunset photo on New Year's Eve and spilled details on her new music.

"Feliz ano nuevo! Can't wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022," Camila said.

A few days earlier, the ‘Senorita’ stars made headlines for reuniting with each other in Miami.

The duo was spotted walking their dog, Tarzan, on January 6.

The meet-up came less than two months after they called off their romantic relationship but vowed to stay ‘best friends’.

While Camila has been a travel bug since her breakup, Shawn has seemingly channelled his feelings about their split into his latest song, "It'll Be Okay."

In the instant hit, he sings, "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise."

Ahead of NYE, he posted a video from Toronto discussing what the song means to him.

"I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just my relationship with it. I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs, I`m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself," he told his fans.