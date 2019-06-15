Can you spot Nick Jonas in this pic of Priyanka Chopra?

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is back at her home in New York along with hubby dearest Nick Jonas. The duo is one of the most loved celebrity couples, adored by people around the world. As soon as Pee Cee landed in New York, she shared a sun-kissed selfie from the car and captioned it as, “Home sweet home..”

However, the pic also has Nick Jonas in it! Can you spot the international singing sensation?

Yep, it is Nick's hand that Pee Cee is holding.

The duo tied the knot in December 2018 and their wedding was the talk of the town back then. They got married in two ceremonies- a grand Christain ceremony which was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding the next day. Pee Cee walked the aisle on day one in a custom made Ralph Lauren outfit and her huge train left everybody in awe. Ever since the two have exchanged marital vows, they keep sharing endearing pics and videos with each other on social media.

'Nickyanka' are head over heels in love with each other and don't shy away from expressing that in public.