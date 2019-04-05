Cancer had spread all over my abdomen: Sonali Bendre on her ordeal

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre emerged as a strong-willed braveheart who not only gave cancer a tough fight but also kept a positive approach towards life. Last year, she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer that had metastasised.

The actress flew to New York and for a few months underwent medication there. Earlier this year, she came back to the bay and is on road to recovery. Sonali, a go-getter is slowly getting back to her work grind.

She recently shot with Harper's Bazaar India and shared the magazine's cover photo on her social media handle. In an interview with Bazaar, she also opened up on the first time her cancer was detected.

She said, “So when my PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan showed up cancer had spread all over my abdomen, like fairy lights scattered all over, and when the doctor in New York said that there was about 30 per cent chance of it all going away, we were shattered.”

Adding more, she said, “But the thought of death didn’t come to me. I thought this was going to be a long struggle, but I never thought I’d die.”

The actress documented each phase of her journey and shared it with fans on social media. In fact, when he went bald and chopped off her hair before the chemotherapy sessions, she kept her followers and fans posted with pictures and beautiful heartwarming inspiring captions.

Now that she is back home in Mumbai, Sonali shot for BFFs With Vogue with her closest buds—Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi. Also, she has her book club—Sonali Book Club (SBC) going all strong.