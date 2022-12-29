Cancer-survivor Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast surgery scars, shares photo in white bikini from Dubai vacation

MUMBAI: Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery for the same earlier this year, regularly drops her pictures and videos proudly flaunting her scar. The actress once again took to social media where she is seen embracing her scar and treating her new photos to her Insta fam. The photos are from her Dubai vacation. In the images, the actress looks stunning in white swimwear as she flaunts the surgery scar on the right side of her back. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and styled her hair into two pigtails.



Ahead of the new year, the 'Bandini' actress wrote a note about what she earned this year. "This is what I earned this year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one," read her caption. Soon after Chhavi shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section.

Actor Nisha Rawal commented, “Love! Tons of it.”



A user wrote, "U also earned lot of respect, loads of love, tons of luck and toooo much of well wishes!!!! The same will stay with u forever n ever!!! U look amazing and awesome!!!"



Another one wrote, "More power to you girl it’s all behind you now."



One post read, "See the message behind the post, she wants every woman to own what your earn , scars or stretch marks . Just own and be yourself."

Chhavi Mittal underwent treast surgery in April this year after being diagnosed with cancer. After battling cancer, she has been sharing her recovery journey on her Instagram handles.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared, "The reason why I share my recovery journey is that when I got cancer, everybody told me about the treatment. Nobody told me about life after cancer. I had the maximum number of questions for my doctors about life after cancer. How will my life be after cancer? It was very important for me to know that. Hence, I share my recovery journey with everybody because people should also know that life after cancer is normal. It can be as normal as you want it to be. Every cancer is not scary. Most cancers are treatable now… Early detection is the key.."



Chhavi is known for her roles in shows such as 'Tumhari Disha' and 'Ek Chutki Aasma'. She has also been featured in shows such as 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan'. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

