Cancer Warrior Hina Khan Set To Make A Comeback On-Screen With 'Grihalaxmi'

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Hina Khan, who is currently fighting breast cancer, is making a powerful return to the screen with “Grihalaxmi.”

Despite her ongoing battle, the actress has decided to keep moving forward. The upcoming gripping drama, centered around power and survival, also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The makers of the show have unveiled its teaser.

“Grihalaxmi” tells a compelling story of resilience, survival, and personal transformation. The intense drama will stream on EPIC ON.

In July, Hina announced her return to work for her first assignment since her breast cancer diagnosis. In a heartfelt post, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress wrote, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life's biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it's okay... you deserve it. However, don't forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and normalize it."

On June 28, Hina Khan confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a note that read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina earned significant recognition for her portrayal in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” She is also widely remembered for her negative role as Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” She also appeared in the comedy-drama series “Namacool,” directed by Ritam Shrivastava, as well as “Shinda Shinda No Papa.”