Candid pic of Irrfan Khan is making the internet emotional again, courtesy son Babil

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is keeping the actor’s memory alive by sharing some lovely moments from his life on Instagram. Babil earlier shared pictures from Irrfan’s National School of Drama (NSD) days, later he made another fabulous entry in the form of a video in which his father is relishing panipuri. And, now, Babil has posted some candid moments of Irrfan playing with his cat at home. The post has made the internet emotional yet again. The monochrome picture perfectly defines Irrfan’s love for his pet cat.

Take a look:

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai due to a colon infection. He battled neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer, for over two years. He was 53.

Babil is Irrfan’s elder son with wife Sutapa Sikdar. Their elder son is named Ayaan.

Here are the other memories of Irrfan shared by Babil and Ayaan.

Irrfan got treated in London for the cancer. He made two visits to India in between. He lost his mother in Jaipur almost four days ahead of his death.

Irrfan was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.