close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya

After Bollywood divas- Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, and Diana Penty ascended the famous Cannes steps; it is now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan`s turn to own the red carpet.

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with daughter Aaradhya

New Delhi: After Bollywood divas- Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, and Diana Penty ascended the famous Cannes steps; it is now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan`s turn to own the red carpet.

The 45-year-old actor has finally reached French Riviera for the ongoing 72 Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya has shared a picture of herself and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Instagram, announcing their arrival for the prestigious festival. "We`re HERE. Thank you All for your LOVE. Cannes 2019," she captioned the picture.

The picture shows Aishwarya and her little bundle of joy Aaradhya sitting in a car. While Aaradhya is holding a beautiful bouquet of roses, mommy Aishwarya smiles for the picture. Aishwarya is regular to Cannes and has always managed to steal the limelight with her impeccable fashion statement.Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.The 10-foot long train took 3,000 of man-hours to finish and intricately handcrafted to make it exquisitely flighty and timeless. On the second day, the diva stepped out in a dreamy, shimmering, strapless Rami Kadi outfit. She raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo. (ANI) 

 

Tags:
Aishwarya Raiaradhaya bachchanPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautDeepika PadukoneHuma QureshiHina Khan
Next
Story

Mental health comes first, stresses Sophie Turner

Must Watch

PT21M20S

Maha Exit Poll 2019: Exit polls predict clear majority for PM Modi-led NDA