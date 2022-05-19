हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cannes

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya chat with Eva Longoria's 'handsome' son, video goes viral

Eva Longoria and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's videos and pictures from Cannes 2022 have been going viral on the internet.

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya chat with Eva Longoria&#039;s &#039;handsome&#039; son, video goes viral
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been turning heads at Cannes 2022. The actress has been joined in by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. At the event, the B-Town beauty met American actor Eva Longoria, whom she has been friends for years now. 

Every year, fans eagerly wait to catch glimpses of the divas' bonding at Cannes Film Festival and the 75th edition of the prestigious event was no different. On Thursday, Aishwarya and Eva's pictures and videos from the ongoing gala clearly prove that the two share a close bond.

In one of the viral posts, Aishwarya and Eva are sharing a warm hug. Eva also hugged Aaradhya, who was seen standing next to her mother. Eva is seen complaining about waiting for something for an hour.

In another video, the mother-daughter duo is seen interacting with Eva's three-year-old son Santiago on a video call. 

Eva is seen introducing her 3-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya via video call. Aaradhya told him her name and Aishwarya asked him for his. Abhishek was also seen smiling at the interaction.

Aishwarya made her red carpet at Cannes on the second day of the festival. Aishwarya and Eva were pictured together on the red carpet. She wore a black Dolce&Gabbana dress with flowers all over it. On the other hand, Eva looked glamorous in an off-shoulder body-hugging gown and paired the look with statement earrings.

Talking about Cannes 2022, the two-week event kick-started on May 17 and will continue till May 28.

