Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from French Riviera with Abhishek, spotted holding daughter Aaradhya's hand at airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who won the hearts with her appearance at the Cannes 2022, has returned with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from French Riviera with Abhishek, spotted holding daughter Aaradhya&#039;s hand at airport
PIC: Viral Bhayani

MUMBAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Saturday, May 21, as the three of them returned to India after attending the Cannes Festival of this year. The diva made headlines for her family outings, in addition to her stunning appearances at the festival. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the photographers.

Aishwarya donned a printed long blazer teamed with denim, carrying a black coloured bag, simple yet gorgeous. Aaradhya, on the other hand, wore a pink coloured hoodie paired with blue jeans along with a cute little bag pack, just like any other kid.

Asihwarya Rai Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Junior Bachchan chose to wear a green coloured long jacket and might have also paired yellow rimmed glasses with his attire, as they can be seen hanging to his tees.

Just like an ideal mother, Aishwarya can be seen holding her daughter Aaradhya's hand, throughout.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan'. 

Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh also appear in the movie with Aishwarya. 

