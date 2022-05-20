हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai picks Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation for second red carpet look!

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2022: Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, the gown celebrates pure artistic couture and creates an unforgettable fashion moment on the red carpet.

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai picks Indian designer Gaurav Gupta&#039;s creation for second red carpet look!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: For her second walk on the red carpet on the second day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Paris, Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a shell pink and silver Gaurav Gupta couture gown.

Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, the gown celebrates pure artistic couture and creates an unforgettable fashion moment on the red carpet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@filmycook)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Glitz (@glitzbunny_)

Keeping the hair and make up minimal, the Bollywood actress choose to wear her tresses to one side and kept her look natural.

Recently, musical sensation Cardi B. also choose to wear the Indian designer`s creation in her latest music video and single release.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cannes 2022Aishwarya RaiAishwaryaAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya at Cannesaishwarya rai trolledGaurav GuptaCannes red carpet
Next
Story

Kanika Kapoor to marry NRI beau Gautam today, couple steal a kiss on Mehendi - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Gyanvapi Survey report leaked