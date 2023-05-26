Cannes 2023: A New Page From Aditi Rao Hydari's French Riviera Album

Aditi Rao Hydari joined the likes of Indian celebrities at the 76th edition of the most awaited Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. Dressed in a stunning yellow ruffled ball gown, the actress indeed looked dreamy, living her princess moment on the red carpet as she attended the screening of Catherine Breillat's L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer). Pictures of the actress' outing at the event have been going viral, leaving fans enchanted with her fashion statement.

Aditi, who represented the cosmetic giant L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet, has shared pictures from her photoshoot in the yellow ensemble. "In full bloom with L'Oreal Paris," she wrote.

While fans showered the post with praises and love for the actress, Sanya Malhotra reacted with a "uff" note.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes outfit

Opting for a Michael Cinco outfit, the designer behind Aishwarya Rai's iconic Cannes looks, Aditi wore a strapless yellow gown that had ruffles all over it. The gown had a plunging square neckline followed by a corseted body and a voluminous skirt that cascaded in a flowing manner to the floor. Embellished with floral ornaments, the gown had a long train and large frills. To compliment her outfit, Aditi paired it with golden heart-shaped earrings, a statement ring, and high heels. While keeping her hair open with wavy locks, she opted for subtle smokey eyes with a dewy base with the blush and highlighter on point. She completed her look with a matte lip shade.

Prior to her appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Aditi also shared a few other pictures from the L'Oreal Paris photoshoot. Dressed in a stunning blue outfit by Oscar De La Renta, the actress exuded grace and elegance.

On the work front

Aditi Rao Hydari has been quite busy with work commitments of late. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Jubilee. The actress is now working on her upcoming film Gandhi Talks. She also has a Hollywood film Lioness in the pipeline.