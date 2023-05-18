Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur's 'Hooded' Couture Screams Glam

New Delhi: Mrunal Thakur is steadfast with her fashion choices as she is catering one after another 'wow' looks for the red carpet of Cannes 2023.

Her sheer swimsuit combined with a shimmer jacket look and her first Indian look have both set the Internet ablaze. Now the actress has come up with a new look in an Anamika Khanna "hood couture". She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin. Mrunal's 'hooded' look has surely elements of surprises. She looked confident in this customized dress.

Earlier Mrunal shared a series of pictures in a shimmery lavender saree.

In every frame, the actor looks ethereal. She wore a beaded and embroidered lilac-hued saree for a day three look. For glamour, she opted for matching earrings and heels. She carried a nude makeup look and left her tresses doing the talking.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am." As soon as her look was unveiled, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Love."

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.