Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan Brings Monochrome Magic To French Riviera

Shruti Haasan is known for standing out from the crowd when it comes to her sartorial choices. The Yevadu star did not disappoint her followers when it came to her appearance at the Cannes film festival. Shruti opted for a black leather dress to turn up the glamour quotient at the festival. The actress is the guest of honour at a round table discussion about gender parity, titled “Activating Change”. Hosted by Breaking Through The Lens, the discussion will centre around the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry.

Shruti wore matching block heels to add to the all-black look. For accessories, she opted for studs and rings. The Walter Veerayya actress tied her hair in a bun. She went in for black nail polish, darkened brows and nude lip colour to complete her ensemble.

The actress’ all-black outfit was much appreciated by her followers, with many reacting with red heart emojis. Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika was also blown away by the outfit and replied with fire emojis in the comments section.

“Wow, so classy looking and my always fav black...,” a comment read.

“Nice snap,” a user wrote.

Earlier Shruti Haasan had posed with an umbrella, giving a bit of a retro vibe to her look. "Cannes again .. today was wonderful at the @breakingthroughthelens event for the action grant supported by @chopard - supporting storytelling and the sisterhood - I love this,” she wrote while sharing the photos.

Shruti had previously walked the Cannes red carpet six years ago for her movie Sangamithra, which she later opted out of. It seems the Luck actress believes black is the colour for all occasions. In her previous Cannes appearance, Shruti had opted for an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla drape with a golden blouse. The blouse featured golden #D flower embellishments.

Shruti was last seen in Walter Veerayya star alongside Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi. The actress has several projects lined up, including Salaar with Prabhas and Prtihviraj Sukumaran. She is also set to appear in Telugu star Nani’s next movie. Shruti Haasan is also set to feature in her first English-language film- The Eye. The film also stars Mark Rowley and Miranda Marlowe.