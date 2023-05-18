topStoriesenglish2609803
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai On The Red Carpet

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the prestigious event.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai On The Red Carpet

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the prestigious event.

 

The clip shows Urvashi sporting an orange-layered floor-sweeping gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film 'Kaibutsu' on Wednesday. She was seen greeting people and blew kisses, someone from the crowd shouted 'Aishwarya' and Urvashi turned around and smiled.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@bollywoodarab.fc2)

A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it: "Aishwarya's popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya..."

Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

