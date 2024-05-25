Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta Makes History As First Indian To Win Best Actress Award At Cannes

In an unprecedented and momentous event, Anasuya Sengupta has become the first Indian actor to win the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This historic achievement was for her remarkable performance in 'The Shameless', a gripping film that competed in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th edition of the festival.

"This is for the queer community everywhere, and all other marginalized communities all over the world, for bravely fighting a fight they shouldn't have to fight," Anasuya passionately stated upon receiving her award.

"More female gaze is the way forward, and the browner the better," she added.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has been a significant event for India.

In addition to Anasuya's groundbreaking win, Shyam Benegal's classic 'Manthan' had a special screening, marking almost 48 years since its original release.

The festival also saw a dazzling array of Indian celebrities and influencers making waves on the red carpet.

This year, Indian films and actors garnered numerous nominations across various categories, underscoring India's growing influence in global cinema.

Anasuya Sengupta, hailing from Kolkata, delivered an extraordinary performance as Renuka in 'The Shameless,' directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov.

The film narrates the harrowing yet empowering journey of Renuka, who escapes a brothel in Delhi after killing a police officer.

The narrative also explores her complex relationship with her love interest, portrayed by Omara Shetty.

Adding to the Indian triumph at Cannes 2024, two Indian films clinched top honors in the La Cinef Selection.

'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know,' a Kannada short film directed by Chidananda Naik, a student from the Film and Television Institute of India, secured first place.

Meanwhile, 'Bunnyhood,' directed by Mansi Maheshwari from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and currently studying in the UK, claimed the third place.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 25, it marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage. (ANI)