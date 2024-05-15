Cannes 2024: Greta Gerwig Leads The Competition Jury, Poses For The Shutterbugs

New Delhi: The jury of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival graced the film festival on Tuesday as they posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue in the French Riviera.

The jury, headed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, includes acclaimed artists from Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Americas such as Lily Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’), Ebru Ceylan (co-writer of 'Winter Sleep'), French actress Eva Green (‘Kingdom of Heaven’), Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino (‘The Traitor’), Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (‘Shoplifters’), Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona (‘The Orphanage’), Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki (‘Capernaum’) and French actor Omar Sy ('X-Men: Days of Future Past').

The official X of the Cannes Film Festival shared, “The #Cannes2024 Jury strikes a pose! Le Jury #Cannes2024 prend la pose ! #Photocall Feature Film Jury/Jury Longs Métrages.”

Greta, who is known for her world in the US indie cinema, created a box-office sensation last year with ‘Barbie’.