New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Bollywood and our desi fashion pundits shift their gaze to the French Rivera. It is the official “let’s check out what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is wearing”, time of the month.

The actor’s first appearance at the 77th edition was in a Falguni and Shane ensemble. The charismatic star, despite an injured hand, bravely sported a cast, as she walked in a gown, which as per the designers was a celebration of the timelessness of her career and life. A black taffeta corseted gown, with white billowy sleeves, with generous touches of gold did not impress the netizens much. A long trail with dramatic gold flowers. However, her hair, makeup and golden hoops were on point.

Her second look, also by Falguni and Shane, was a silver blue gown with voluminous sleeves that also failed to impress.

As fans and netizens had a classic Why O’Why moment, designer Anand Bhushan couldn’t help express his disappointment. “Someone as beautiful, talented and iconic as Aishwarya Rau Bachchan, sure never disappoints to disappoint on the red carpet at Cannes year after year. This year her outfit looked a bit DIY ( do it yourself) kids' project with detachable flowers. This look was not worthy of the queen of the Cannes Film Festival. I hope designers and stylists keep things simple for her and let her beauty shine”.

This a statement one cannot help but agree with, it seems stylists are unable to do justice to the most beautiful woman in the world.

A Cannes regular since 2002, her first appearance being the premiere of Devdas. In 2003 she became the first Indian female juror at the festival. As the country cheered, it was her Neeta Lulla-designed outfits that were dismissed by the fashion police. Remember the neon green saree with a heavily embellished long bustier, or the pink choli and the brown lehenga?

The actor has made appearances from the Oscar De La Renta, Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, and Ellie Saab’s to hometown designers, Abu Jaani Sandeep Khosla and Sabyasachi Mukherjee over the years. There have been several hits and misses, but she has taken them all on the chin.

I remember meeting her soon after her Cannes 2016 outing when she offset her floral Rami Kadi gown with a bright purple pour. Her look had been slammed and generated a meme fest. She had matter-of-factly responded, "I enjoy the art and the creativity which goes with the fashion at Cannes and that's why people see me do different things. I just go with the flow and enjoy the show and art evokes a response. There are such great ideas out there.”

Though she seems generous enough to sport ensembles and creations suggested by her stylist, a designer feels she needs to be a bit attentive.

“She is one of India’s most illustrious names on the International circuit. Unlike others, she does not need her outfits to grab eyeballs. On the other hand, she should experiment and wear outfits that flatter her figure and enhance her striking looks. She has a stunningly arresting face and can carry any colour. Simple, classic lines would work best on her. Here it seems it is the designers trying to get attention by making her wear some very unflattering creations.”

Well, we hope her stylists are listening, after all, ARB is worth it!