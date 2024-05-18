Advertisement
Cannes 2024: Pop Star King,Say ' Felt Like A Turning Point' In His Life

King becomes the First-Ever Indian Pop Artist to walk the Prestigious Cannes Red Carpet.

|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 02:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Cannes 2024: Pop Star King,Say ' Felt Like A Turning Point' In His Life (Image : @Ifeelking/nstagram )

Singer-songwriter and rapper King made history on the fourth day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet.

Talking about the experience, King, who is known for his popular tracks like 'Maan Meri Jaan', 'Tu Aake Dekhle', and 'Oops', said: "Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do."

Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King exuded charisma and confidence as he sashayed down the red carpet.

"I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry," added King.

King settled into a plush seat for the evening's main event, 'Kinds of Kindness'.

