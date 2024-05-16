Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Graces The Opening Ceremony In Plunging Hot-Pink Gown

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, India's youngest and highest-paid global superstar to have been featured in Forbes Top 10 boasts of a staggering net worth of over 550 crores. Recently, the actress turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival and fans are going gaga over her look.

From her multiple Miss Universe conquests to guiding people as a judge and frontline Bollywood superstar, the alluring and charming actress has certainly come a long way forward in her life.

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 77th Festival de Cannes this year. Not only was she honoured with tremendous respect, but she also received it in the presence of the amazing Meryl Streep who was also a special guest of honour alongside her.

A happy Urvashi Rautela shared her feelings about the special award honour and said, "I’m glaringly honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award also excited to meet Meryl Streep in person. It is with profound gratitude that I receive news of this esteemed accolade. To be honored at Cannes, an institution revered by the international artistic community, is to ascend to the pinnacle of cinematic achievement. Standing amidst the luminaries who have graced this stage before me is a humbling yet exhilarating experience. I eagerly await the opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks in person this May in France."

On the work front, Urvashi 'Welcome 3' with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, 'Inspector Avinash 2' with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose.

Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic.