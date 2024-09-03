Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt To Make Her Debut At The Prestigious Film Festival Next Year?

Alia Bhatt has become the brand ambassador of the prestigious L'Oréal brand and joined the league of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Alia Bhatt was welcomed by the L'Oréal brand, and she flaunted the top wearing the tagline of the brand, 'I'm worth it'. The Jigra actress took to her Instagram page and shared the news of her being the brand ambassador of L'Oréal that read," Empowered, Inspired, Unstoppable. We are thrilled to welcome Alia Bhatt as the new global ambassador of L'Oréal Paris. Alia's belief that every woman deserves to feel empowered aligns with the spirit of our mission. We are excited to collaborate with her to celebrate and elevate every woman's unique worth. Welcome to the L'Oréal Paris Family!".

Will Alia Bhatt walk at the Cannes red carpet in 2025?

As Alia has become the face of L'Oréal there is a high possibility that the actress will walk the Cannes red carpet next year. And only if that happens it's going to be super exciting. Earlier Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp of Cannes and showcased their beauty while promoting the brand and now we are intrigued to know if Alia will follow the trend or not. Alia has left her fans enthralled with her stunning looks at Met Gala 2023 with a timeless beautiful saree.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for her first YRF spy universe film Alpha along with Sharvari. The actress will be seen next in Jigra starring The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Alia has a few more films lined up namely Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Brahmastra 2 and 3 directed by Ayan Mukerji.