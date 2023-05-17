topStoriesenglish2609192
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela Wears Pop Pink Tulle Gown With Statement Crocodile Jewelry - Watch

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela is all set to play late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi in her biopic.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela Wears Pop Pink Tulle Gown With Statement Crocodile Jewelry - Watch

New Delhi: The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is known for its glitz, glamour, and extravagant fashion moments on the red carpet. This year, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took the event by storm with her stunning appearance at the festival's opening ceremony. She walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the second time and is among the several Indian celebs who arrived at Cannes on Day 1.

URVASHI RAUTELA AT CANNES 2023 RED CARPET:

Dressed in a mesmerizing pink tulle gown designed by Paris ace designer Sima Couture and adorned with Cartier crocodile jewellery, Urvashi Rautela showcased her impeccable style and left everyone in awe. Urvashi donned an enormous pink tulle gown with tiered layers of floral ruffles. Completing her look with a statement neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators. The actress complemented the whole look with a high, neat bun and hoops of the same design. The sparkling diamonds and intricate designs of the Cartier animal pieces accentuated Urvashi's natural beauty, leaving onlookers spellbound. 

The gown, meticulously crafted by Sima Couture, featured intricate detailing and a mesmerizing silhouette that perfectly complemented Urvashi's beauty. The voluminous layers of tulle created a dreamy and ethereal effect, making her stand out amidst the sea of celebrities. Urvashi effortlessly carried the bold and vibrant hue, capturing the attention of photographers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PARVEEN BABI BIOPIC PRESENTED AT CANNES 2023

For those who don't know, the former Indian Miss Diva is reportedly going to present the Parveen Babi biopic at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the highly anticipated film's release.

