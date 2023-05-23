Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Urvashi Rautela Make Heads Turn In Green Feathered Gown & Headgear- Pics

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela has been the most visible Indian celebrity at Cannes this year, walking the red carpet four times so far. Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood sensation, has once again captivated the fashion world with her impeccable style and glamorous presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

On Day 6 of the festival, Urvashi made heads turn as she stepped onto the red carpet in a breathtaking feather and sequined gown, paired with an exquisite feathery headpiece, all courtesy of Ziad Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection. The actress looked like a true vision of elegance and grace, setting a new standard for red carpet fashion.

Last night, at the screening of the film Club Zero, Urvashi showed up in what was less an outfit and more a costume. The gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette with intricate feathers and sequin embellishments that shimmered with every step she took. Her look consisted of a form-fitting green gown seemingly made of feathers with trailing sleeve attachments that she tossed up on the red carpet. A matching green feathered cap finished the outfit. The plunging neckline added a touch of sensuality, while the cascading feathers created a dramatic effect, exuding a sense of grandeur fit for the Cannes red carpet.

Complementing the gown, Urvashi adorned her hair with a mesmerizing feathery headpiece, which added an ethereal charm to her overall look. The headpiece perfectly matched the gown's intricate feather detailing, creating a cohesive and visually stunning ensemble.

To complete the look, Urvashi opted for dramatic earrings and rings that added a touch of glamour and sparkle. The earrings dangled gracefully, drawing attention to her radiant smile, while the rings adorned her fingers, The accessories served as the perfect finishing touches, enhancing the overall appeal of her ensemble without overpowering the stunning gown and headpiece.

Fans were amazed with Urvashi's this look and took to her social media and praised her for this look to which one wrote, "@urvashirautela Indian Talent in Hollywood", "What a scene with great talent️" and another wrote, "BOOM."

The combination of feathers, sequins, and the feathery headpiece showcased her fearless approach to fashion, as she effortlessly pulled off an ensemble that was both glamorous and unique. With each red-carpet appearance, she manages to showcase her versatility and elegance, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion-forward choices.