Cappuccino vs Latte vs Macchiato? Know the difference

If you're acquainted with the world of espresso beverages made with milk, you might be confused. Almost everyone is familiar with cappuccinos, but who knows what a macchiato is? How about a latte? A cup of coffee is a must for everyone, whether they are working till the early hours of the morning or late at night. The majority of people, though, struggle to find the perfect cup of coffee for themselves.

Coffee has become a statement and people who study coffee are amazed by how much people are now selecting their coffee beans, grinding and preferring freshly brewed coffee. And here you are not sure if you are pronouncing "Latte" correctly or not! Don't panic, we are here to tell you about these exotically named coffee drinks so that you can make a tastier decision.

Cappuccino

You may have heard people order this particular drink every time you went to your neighbourhood coffee shop. Cappuccino typically is brewed with equal parts of steamed milk, espresso and foam. People like their own variation of this drink as well- less foam, double shot of espresso etc. Cappuccino is a creamy drink, smooth in texture and rich in taste when prepared well. The drink's name comes from Roman catholic monks who are assumed to wear a similar white cloak of creamy texture which appears similar to that of the foam on top of the Cappuccino coffee.

A cappuccino uses whole milk. Whole milk gives off the fullest and rich flavour, and this is why it’s most commonly used to make these coffees.

Latte

A latte is prepared by placing 1/3 espresso at the bottom and the remaining milk on top. Steamed milk makes up about half of it, and the rest coffee is covered in a layer of foamed milk. The word, "cafe latte," which is Italian for "coffee milk," is the key. It is a highly globalised beverage with various recipe variations, similar to cappuccino. In actuality, there is no one way to prepare a perfect latte.

A latte uses 2% fat milk or whole milk. Nonfat milk or 2% fat milk is indeed an excellent choice. Lower fat milk foams up significantly better and maintains its fluff while you continue to sip your cup of coffee.

Macchiato

Macchiato, which is an espresso "marked" with a tablespoon of foamed milk on top, has the precise definition of "marked." This has a strong shot of espresso and a modest amount of milk on top, making it slightly less popular in India than other coffee drinks.

A macchiato uses whole milk. The most typical milk to use in these coffees is whole milk because it gives the richest, fullest flavour.

All three coffees can also be made using milk alternatives. A few popular options are Almond milk, coconut milk, and oat milk. These milk substitutes taste incredibly good and offer a very different flavour profile.

One shot of espresso is used in a cappuccino or latte, while the remaining coffee is made up of milk. On the other hand, a macchiato comprises two espresso shots. Although all three of these beverages have an espresso base, the proportions of milk, foam, and espresso can be altered.

Quick guide to your own coffee

- The best coffee to order from your neighbourhood barista is a cappuccino if you prefer a well-balanced cup of coffee.

- Should you prefer more milk and less coffee? It would be best if you chose a latte in that case. (Perhaps you'll even achieve some latte art for some Instagram aesthetic!)

- Don’t forget that you can also change it up to the iced version! For example, an iced cappuccino, iced latte, and iced macchiato.

Lastly, if you wish to have a more personalised experience and taste, then try brewing your coffee from sratch!