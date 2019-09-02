close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne says modelling destroyed her movie career

Delevingne added that trying not to be the centre of attention for the camera was a difficult thing to learn.

Cara Delevingne says modelling destroyed her movie career

Los Angeles: Model-actress Cara Delevingne has claimed modelling has made it difficult for her to become an actress because she was always "trying to look hot".

The supermodel turned to acting in 2012 after landing a role in "Anna Karenina". She said director Joe Wright had to constantly remind her to shake off techniques she had picked up from modelling, reports mirror.co.uk.

Delevingne told Elle UK magazine: "Fashion really f***ed me when it came to acting. When I did my first film - 'Anna Karenina', which I didn't have a speaking part in - every time I was on screen, the director would come up to me and say 'Cara, you're modelling again, stop trying to look pretty'.

"I was an extra with 60 other people on screen at the time. I was like 'but what do you mean?' And he'd tell me 'you're not in the moment, you're just trying to look hot'.

Delevingne added that trying not to be the centre of attention for the camera was a difficult thing to learn.

"I never thought I did that. Modelling makes you know where the camera is at all times, and you have to forget that when you're acting," she said.

 

Tags:
Cara DelevingneModellingHollywood
Next
Story

'Woh 7 Din' was a life-changing moment: Anil Kapoor

Must Watch

PT10M3S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day