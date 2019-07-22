Cardi B gets husband name inked on back of her thigh

Washington: American rapper Cardi B knows how to shower love on her husband, Kiari Kendrell Cephus! She got her husband`s popular name, Offset, tattooed on her leg. The `Bodak Yellow` singer decided to get a fresh tattoo done on her leg to honour Offset.

'Migos' rapper on Sunday shared a screengrab of himself FaceTiming Cardi who seemed to lift her leg up to show Offset's name tattooed in cursive on the back of her thigh. An excited Offset captioned the photo as "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME".

Offset has a tattoo of Cardi's name on his neck. The couple recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday together. They welcomed daughter Kulture, Cardi`s first child and Offset's fourth, on July 10, 2018.

According to People, the birth of their daughter came weeks after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had secretly tied the knot in September 2017. "Well now since you lil [nosy] f--s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she tweeted in June 2018.