Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture and parenthood

Washington DC: American rapper Cardi B recently opened up about parenthood and her daughter Kulture, who she calls her "little best friend." The 26-year-old rapper spoke to E! News about motherhood and her career at the Swisher Sweets Awards in West Hollywood, where she was honoured with the Spark Award, an honour tied to The Artist Project initiative.

Gushing about her 9-month-old daughter, she said, "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she`s like my little best friend."

"She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's a slice of heaven," she added.

The upcoming Mother's Day holiday in May will mark Cardi's first as a mother.

Calling herself a good mother, Cardi said, "I am getting gifts. Hopefully, I get a cute gift for Mother`s Day. I`m a good mom. I`m good at a lot of things. The best job is mom. I`m really good at being a mom."Cardi also added that being a working mother is "very challenging," as she initially thought she would hire a nanny, but changed her mind later."You`re scared to get a nanny because you don`t want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time like they get sick," she said.

Hours after the award show, Cardi headed to Indio, California and gave a surprise performance at the 2019 Coachella festival. She was joined by Selena Gomez and Ozuna and scheduled performer DJ Snake to perform their hit track `Taki Taki`. Cardi had performed at the music festival last year as well while she was pregnant with Kulture.

On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart. `Hustlers` is slated to release in 2020.

Cardi B tied the knot with rapper Offset in September 2017, and they welcomed Kulture in July 2018. However, Cardi announced their split in the first week of December 2018 due to rumours of Offset`s infidelity, which surfaced online. The couple reunited in Puerto Rico for Christmas.

Rumors of a reconciliation between Offset and Cardi started when the two were spotted together in Puerto Rico in December 2018. In February 2019, the couple made it clear that they are back together, by showing some PDA at the Grammy Awards, which they attended together.