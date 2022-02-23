हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Manjrekar

Case registered against actor, director Mahesh Manjrekar in Mumbai under POCSO

A case has been registered against actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar at Mahim police station in Mumbai for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor children in a Marathi film, said police on Wednesday.

Case registered against actor, director Mahesh Manjrekar in Mumbai under POCSO
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar at Mahim police station in Mumbai for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor children in a Marathi film, said police on Wednesday.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Section 67, 67B.

Earlier, the sessions court in Mumbai had directed the registration of FIR and initiation of a probe into the matter after a plea filed by Social activist Seema Deshpande that said about alleged obscene scenes in a Marathi film involving children which is a violation of the POCSO Act.Seema`s lawyer Prakash Salsingikar told that the court had ordered CrPC to investigate under section 153 (3).

No arrest has been made so far in the case.Further probe into the matter is underway. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahesh ManjrekarBollywood directorMumbaiCase registeredobscene scenesMarathi filmminor girlPoscoMahim police station
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt labels Arjun Kapoor 'cartoon' for teasing her over his Taj Mahal visit with Ranbir

Must Watch

PT1H28M10S

Taal Thok Ke: Is arrest of Nawab Malik politically motivated?