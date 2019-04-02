Case registered against TV actress Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer-Details inside

New Delhi: Television actress and model Ruhi Singh was booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel in an inebriated state on March 31 in Mumbai's Bandra.

"A case has been registered against TV Actor Ruhi Singh & 2 others after she allegedly assaulted police personnel at Linking Road, Bandra before fleeing in her car, in an inebriated state, & meeting with an accident at Santacruz. Incident took place on night of 31 March, " ANI tweeted.

Mumbai: A case has been registered against TV Actor Ruhi Singh & 2 others after she allegedly assaulted a police personnel at Linking Road, Bandra before fleeing in her car, in an inebriated state, & meeting with an accident at Santacruz. Incident took place on night of 31 March. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

Talking about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (West region) Manoj Kumar Sharma told DNA, "Santacruz police reached the spot and took her medical samples to check if she was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked in a separate case and then allowed to leave. "We have received reports of her blood and medical tests, which have confirmed that she was inebriated at the time of the incident."

Ruhi has featured in films like Calendar Girls, The World Before Her, Ishq Forever and Spotlight 2.