हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ruhi Singh

Case registered against TV actress Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer-Details inside

Television actress and model Ruhi Singh was booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel in an inebriated state on March 31 in Mumbai's Bandra.

Case registered against TV actress Ruhi Singh for allegedly assaulting police officer-Details inside

 New Delhi: Television actress and model Ruhi Singh was booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel in an inebriated state on March 31 in Mumbai's Bandra.

"A case has been registered against TV Actor Ruhi Singh & 2 others after she allegedly assaulted police personnel at Linking Road, Bandra before fleeing in her car, in an inebriated state, & meeting with an accident at Santacruz. Incident took place on night of 31 March, " ANI tweeted.

Talking about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (West region) Manoj Kumar Sharma told DNA, "Santacruz police reached the spot and took her medical samples to check if she was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked in a separate case and then allowed to leave. "We have received reports of her blood and medical tests, which have confirmed that she was inebriated at the time of the incident."

Ruhi has featured in films like Calendar Girls, The World Before Her, Ishq Forever and Spotlight 2.

Tags:
Ruhi SinghCalendar GirlsThe World Before HerIshq Forever
Next
Story

India is one of the best places on Earth: Hemsworth

Must Watch

PT3M9S

India Ka DNA 2019: Amit Shah slams Congress for giving Hindus terror tag