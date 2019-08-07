close

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck supports #MeToo but it scares him

Casey Affleck supports #MeToo but it scares him

Washington DC: American actor Casey Affleck supports the #MeToo movement but believes that it is difficult to "talk about" it as it scares him. His remarks came in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him which surfaced in 2018.

"I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so that I didn`t seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion," Variety quoted the 43-year old as saying on Dax Shepard`s podcast `Armchair Expert`.

He continued, "It`s a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you."

He further discussed, how the allegations disturbed him and stole his mental piece. He even opted out of the 2018 Oscars, where he was supposed to present the best actress trophy, following the accusations which led to two lawsuits against him.

He continued, "And not being able to talk about it has been hard because I really wanted to support all of that, but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so I didn`t seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion." However, he himself fell a prey to the movement, Affleck still believes that it should get undoubted support.

"There are some people saying we do not believe in equality and we think the workplace should be a dangerous place for certain people and not for others. That`s preposterous," he said.

Affleck was accused by two women of assaulting them on the sets of mockumentary `I`m Still Here`. Women accusing him worked on the film, one being the director of photography Magdalena Gorka while the other being producer Amanda White.

Their allegations included verbal abuse, offensive text messages and unwanted sexual advances from Affleck. 

