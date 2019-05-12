close

Sanjay Dutt

Casinos play big role in promoting Goa tourism: Sanjay Dutt

Panaji: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt believes that casinos play a big role in promoting tourism in Goa.

"It's very important I think. It (casinos) plays a big role in tourism. People go to Macau, they go to Vegas, but it is beautiful to see something like this in India," Dutt said on Saturday while launching 'Big Daddy', an offshore casino promoted by Haryana politician Gopal Kanda.

Besides 'Big Daddy', Goa has six other offshore casinos which operate from the Mandovi river, off Panaji. 

Casino has been a politically sensitive issue ahead of the May 19 assembly bypoll for the Panaji seat, with several candidates promising to do away with the casinos, which largely operate from the state capital.

During the casino launch, the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor also talked about his film career's most memorable dance performance.

He said the dance was choreographed for the song "Tamma Tamma" in the 1990-film 'Thanedar'.

When asked about his most favourite character, from the scores he has assayed on screen, Dutt said, "No idea. Every character has been close to my heart".

 

