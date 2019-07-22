close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sacred Games

Cast of 'Sacred Games' goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Co-styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai, the shoot was all about mix-and-match--the essence of the '70s.

Cast of &#039;Sacred Games&#039; goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Mumbai: As fans eagerly await the second season of 'Sacred Games', Netflix on Monday presented the entire cast for the first time in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish avatar. The shoot was conceptualised to channel the nostalgic 70s vibe of Mumbai, and the quintessential gangster`s den, the very essence of 'Sacred Games'. 

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna, the pictures showcase a metamorphosis of the actors` gritty on-screen personas into their ultra-glam, uber chic avatars.

Co-styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai, the shoot was all about mix-and-match--the essence of the '70s. Veering away from the characters` looks, but still staying true to the show`s backdrop, the stylists opted for a combination of suits, sneakers, sweaters, and jeans in floral geometric patterns. Based on Vikram Chandra`s 2006 novel by the same name, `Sacred Games` made the nation sit up and take notice of its gripping plot and powerful performances. The second season of the series is all set to release on Netflix on August 15, 2019. 

 

Tags:
Sacred GamesSaif Ali KhanNetflixSacred Games Season 2
Next
Story

Cardi B gets husband name inked on back of her thigh

Must Watch

PT1H9M35S

India's Ambitious Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 Lifts Off successfully