Cast of 'Sacred Games' goes retro-glam ahead of premiere in August

Mumbai: As fans eagerly await the second season of 'Sacred Games', Netflix on Monday presented the entire cast for the first time in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish avatar. The shoot was conceptualised to channel the nostalgic 70s vibe of Mumbai, and the quintessential gangster`s den, the very essence of 'Sacred Games'.

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna, the pictures showcase a metamorphosis of the actors` gritty on-screen personas into their ultra-glam, uber chic avatars.

Co-styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai, the shoot was all about mix-and-match--the essence of the '70s. Veering away from the characters` looks, but still staying true to the show`s backdrop, the stylists opted for a combination of suits, sneakers, sweaters, and jeans in floral geometric patterns. Based on Vikram Chandra`s 2006 novel by the same name, `Sacred Games` made the nation sit up and take notice of its gripping plot and powerful performances. The second season of the series is all set to release on Netflix on August 15, 2019.