Casting Director Aarti Mittal Arrested For Allegedly Running Sex Racket In Mumbai

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday arrested casting director and actor Aarti Mittal for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the film industry by supplying models to customers. In a tweet, news agency ANI reported, “Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were rescued from the spot and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch.”

As per a report by Mid-day, Police Inspector Manoj Sutar received the information that the accused was running a prostitution racket in the area. “Mittal sent pictures of two women on PI Sutar’s phone and told him that these models will come either to Juhu or Goregaon-based hotels. Sutar booked two rooms in Goregaon and sent two dummy customers. Mittal arrived with two young women and also gave them condoms. All of this has been recorded on spy cameras,” a police officer said as quoted by Mid-day.

The report also stated that the Social Service Branch raided the hotel and caught the accused red-handed. They then informed the Dindoshi police station and registered an FIR against Mittal. During the investigation, the models told the police that Mittal promised to pay them Rs 15,000 each.

Mid-day also recorded a statement from a police officer from Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai. “We have arrested the alleged accused for running a prostitution racket in the film industry and supplying models to customers to earn money. We have registered a case against Mittal under Section 370 of the IPC and other relevant sections for girls trafficking. The case has been transferred to the Unit 11 crime branch for further investigation.”