topStoriesenglish2596192
NewsLifestylePeople
AARTI MITTAL

Casting Director Aarti Mittal Arrested For Allegedly Running Sex Racket In Mumbai

Mumbai Police has arrested casting director Aarti Mittal for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the film industry.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Casting Director Aarti Mittal Arrested For Allegedly Running Sex Racket In Mumbai

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday arrested casting director and actor Aarti Mittal for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the film industry by supplying models to customers. In a tweet, news agency ANI reported, “Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were rescued from the spot and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch.” 

As per a report by Mid-day, Police Inspector Manoj Sutar received the information that the accused was running a prostitution racket in the area. “Mittal sent pictures of two women on PI Sutar’s phone and told him that these models will come either to Juhu or Goregaon-based hotels. Sutar booked two rooms in Goregaon and sent two dummy customers. Mittal arrived with two young women and also gave them condoms. All of this has been recorded on spy cameras,” a police officer said as quoted by Mid-day. 

The report also stated that the Social Service Branch raided the hotel and caught the accused red-handed. They then informed the Dindoshi police station and registered an FIR against Mittal. During the investigation, the models told the police that Mittal promised to pay them Rs 15,000 each.  

Mid-day also recorded a statement from a police officer from Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai. “We have arrested the alleged accused for running a prostitution racket in the film industry and supplying models to customers to earn money. We have registered a case against Mittal under Section 370 of the IPC and other relevant sections for girls trafficking. The case has been transferred to the Unit 11 crime branch for further investigation.” 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?