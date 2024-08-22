Mumbai: Virat Kohli is indeed a good actor, and we all have witnessed it. His videos of having fun and mimicking his friends have of the grab eyeballs. His first advertisement with Anushka Sharma made him fall in love with her and today she is his wife. There are many times his fans suggested that Virat should take acting seriously, even casting director Mukesh Chhabra agrees that the cricketer is a very good actor, but he shouldn't join films even after his retirement.

In his recent chat with Ranveer Allahabadia on his chat show TRS, Mukesh Chhabra heaped praise for Virat and said," He is already a great actor. He is from Delhi, he is a Punjabi. He has seen that life. He has handled success so beautifully. He has maintained himself on every level, ”competition, looks, fitness, mentally. He is a fan of Chole Bhature, he is a great guy".

Further adding on why he should stay out of films, Mukesh said," He is also so funny. He will dance, and mimic, his comic timing is great. He is doing very well in making the country proud; he should stay where he is and not join films. He should not join films even after retiring from his cricket career. He is genuinely a smart guy, not a cunning one".

Anushka Sharma too is head over heels in love with her husband Virat and recently on Father's Day, she expressed her shock about how one man can be so good at several roles. Currently, Virat and Anushka are staying in London along with their kids Vamika and Akaay Kohli.