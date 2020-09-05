CBI, AIIMS forensic team arrive at Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence; to recreate crime scene

MUMBAI: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mont Blanc residence at Bandra at Mumbai's Carter Road area on Saturday (September 5) morning.

According to sources, the CBI team was accompanied by a team of AIIMS doctors, forensic team, Sushant's elder sister Meetu Singh, cook-caretaker Neeraj Singh, cook Keshav and actor's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Sources said that the central probe agency, which is investigating the Sushant death case, is likely to recreate the crime scene once again.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, arrived at around 11 am at a Mumbai court on Saturday. According to reports, the agency, which is investigating the drug conspiracy in connection with Sushant death case, is likely to seek a custody of 5-8 days of the duo for further interrogation.

If remanded in custody, the duo is likely to be grilled over information from laptops and chats that were seized from their homes during Friday morning's raids by the agency.

Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday after a day-long questioning by NCB as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Sushant death case. They have been arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A).

According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning, and after the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case.

The arrest came after it was found that Showik used to order the drugs from another arrested accused Abdel Basit Parihar. Parihar was arrested on Thursday evening and sent to the agency`s custody till September 9.

According to NCB, Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Parihar and make payments to him over Google Pay.

The NCB registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant`s co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle.

This followed discovery of WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Sushant`s flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death case of Sushant, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.