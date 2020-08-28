CBI may grill Rhea Chakraborty over 'drug' chat, Rs 15 crore money trail, Europe trip with Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, reached the DRDO guest house here on Friday (August 28) for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was summoned by the central agency to appear before its probe team on Friday around 10.30 am, an official told PTI.

This is the first time Rhea (28) is being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant death case.

As per sources, Rhea is being grilled by the agency at the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz in Mumbai, along with Sushant's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani and house help Dipesh Sawant.

Following are some of the questions that CBI is expected to ask Rhea during the interrogation:

Did you give drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput? Were you aware that CBD is a banned drug and how did you source it?

Were you not informed about the side-effects of CBD drugs?

For how long did you give the CBD drugs to Sushant? Were the drugs given on a daily basis or occasionally to Sushant?

Did you speak to any friend of your brother Showik about purchasing drugs?

Did she inform Sushant's family about his depression and about the medicines she gave to him?

Was she dependent on Sushant for her finances and personal benefits?

Why no family member of Sushant was part of the company that was formed by Sushant; whereas her brother Showik was a part of it.

CBI will also question Rhea about her equation with Sushant's family members. They may ask her why no family member was invited to the Europe trip when the expenses were borne by the actor himself.

According to reports, Rhea had left Sushant's house on June 8, taking her belongings in three suitcases. As per reports, she had left the house with her brother Showik, also an accused in Sushant death rape.