CBI interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj, asks what happened on June 13?

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court green signal to CBI in probing the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an SIT of officials from the crime branch began its investigation in Mumbai today.

The CBI, for the last three hours, is interrogating Sushant's cook Neeraj, who was present at the actor's residence when he died. According to sources, the CBI officials are keen on finding answers to what happened on the night before Sushant was found dead, i.e June 13, 2020.

They are quizzing the cook on questions like who all were present in the room of the Bandra house of the actor on June 13, for how long was the late actor with other people, how was his behaviour with the people around especially on the night before his death.

Also, the CBI is probing, did the actor eat his meals properly, at what time did he went to sleep, who was the first person to see Sushant Singh Rajput's body, did someone ask to get the body down, if yes then who was it?

When was the call to PCR made and who called? These are some of the crucial questions being asked to the cook by the CBI officials.

The CBI officials are interrogating the cook because he was one of the first persons who saw Sushant's body on June 14 and was present in the house. Also, his statements will help the CBI to recreate the death scene at the actor's Bandra pad. There is a possibility that the officials might take Neeraj along with them while enacting the whole recreation of the scene.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence o June 14, 2020.