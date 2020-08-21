हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj, asks what happened on June 13?

They are quizzing the cook on questions like who all were present in the room of the Bandra house of the actor on June 13, for how long was the late actor with other people, how was his behaviour with the people around especially on the night before his death.

CBI interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s cook Neeraj, asks what happened on June 13?
Play

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court green signal to CBI in probing the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an SIT of officials from the crime branch began its investigation in Mumbai today. 

The CBI, for the last three hours, is interrogating Sushant's cook Neeraj, who was present at the actor's residence when he died. According to sources, the CBI officials are keen on finding answers to what happened on the night before Sushant was found dead, i.e June 13, 2020.

They are quizzing the cook on questions like who all were present in the room of the Bandra house of the actor on June 13, for how long was the late actor with other people, how was his behaviour with the people around especially on the night before his death.

Also, the CBI is probing, did the actor eat his meals properly, at what time did he went to sleep, who was the first person to see Sushant Singh Rajput's body, did someone ask to get the body down, if yes then who was it?

When was the call to PCR made and who called? These are some of the crucial questions being asked to the cook by the CBI officials. 

The CBI officials are interrogating the cook because he was one of the first persons who saw Sushant's body on June 14 and was present in the house. Also, his statements will help the CBI to recreate the death scene at the actor's Bandra pad. There is a possibility that the officials might take Neeraj along with them while enacting the whole recreation of the scene. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence o June 14, 2020.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseSushant Singh Rajput cookNeerajCBIsushant singh rajput suicide
Next
Story

Sabarimala temple performs first-ever musical puja for recovery of veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam from COVID-19
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M41S

Rafale to be formally inducted into Air Force, PM Modi may also be attended Induction