CBI may quiz Rhea Chakraborty about financial transactions, replacement of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff

MUMBAI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Monday (August 24) visited Mumbai-based Waterstone Resort where Sushant Singh Rajput is said to have spent two months, and also continued the questioning of the actor's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh at the DRDO guest house here.

Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati was also called on Monday for questioning at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz. The agency had on Saturday and Sunday too questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Rajput's domestic help Deepesh Sawant. These three were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

As per reports, the agency questioned them about the behaviour of Sushant after his break-up with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and whether she took financial and professional decisions for Sushant, and if she was really keeping the late actor away from his family. They were also questioned as to why they did not call the police immediately after they saw the actor dead in his room, and why they had brought down the body without waiting for the arrival of the police.

A CBI team visited the Cooper Hospital, where Sushant's autopsy was done, and asked them about the conditions in which the autopsy was carried and who all from the late actor's family were present in the hospital at that time, sources told IANS. The CBI team also questioned the doctors as to why there was no mention of the time of death in the autopsy reports.

The autopsy of Sushant was done on June 15, a day after he was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Sources said that Rhea would also be questioned about the details of Sushant's treatment and why she fired his staff. Below are some of the questions that CBI may ask to Rhea.

* When and why did you leave Sushant's house?

* Was money transferred from Sushant's account to yours?

* Did you give medicines to Sushant?

* What did your doctor say about Sushant?

* Did you go to Cooper Hospital?

* Did you go to the post-mortem house?

* What information did you share with Mahesh Bhatt?

* Did you hire or sack any of Sushant's staff?

* Did Sushant ever spend money on any of your family members?

* How was your relationship with Sushant?

* Did you recommend Sushant to stay at Waterstone Resort?

Sources said that before questioning Rhea in connection with Sushant death case, the CBI wants to get a thorough inquiry on all aspects related to the actor; and hence has been continuously questioning Pithani and Neeraj.