CBI takes up Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, likely to file FIR; ED to quiz Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file an FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Thursday. The case was handed over to India's premier investigation agency on Wednesday after Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended the CBI probe into the case after Sushant's father KK Singh spoke to state Director General of Police (DGP) and gave his consent for the same.

Now, as the case is with CBI, after the FIR is filed, the team investigating the case will procure the documents from Bihar Police. The investigation will be done in Mumbai in a fresh manner.

Family, friends, and fans of Sushant were demanding a CBI investigation after he was found dead on June 14 at his home in Mumbai's Bandra. The case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, on July 25, his father KK Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of the city, lodged an FIR against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the local police station accusing her of abetment to suicide and mentally and financially exploiting the actor.

Soon after the FIR was filed, a four-member team of Bihar Police set up a parallel investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court heard Rhea's petition on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Rhea on Wednesday and asked her to appear before the agency on Friday.

Here are some of the developments in the case as of now:

- Rumour has it that Rhea has returned home. However, it is not officially confirmed. Earlier, the Bihar Police has claimed that she cannot be located.

- ED has already questioned Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda in relation to the death of the actor. He is also an accused in the case as per the Bihar Police FIR.

- Sushant's former manager Disha Salian's post-mortem report has also been accessed. Questions are being raised on why post-mortem was done two days after she died allegedly by suicide.

- Another WhatsApp chat between Sushant's sister and brother-in-law OP Singh has been accessed. Singh had shared it with Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya in which the family had suspected Rhea and some of her friends of wrongdoing.