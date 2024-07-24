Advertisement
YASH

Celebrity Hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth Confirms Yash’s New Hairdo Is For ‘Toxic’

Yash will be next seen in his upcoming Pan-India film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 12:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Celebrity Hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth Confirms Yash’s New Hairdo Is For ‘Toxic’ (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Yash recently made headlines with his striking new look. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth has confirmed that this look is for the actor’s upcoming Pan-India film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

Alex, who has been working with Yash for over a decade, revealed that the new style was specially crafted for his character in 'Toxic'.

On Tuesday, Alex shared a picture with Yash on his Instagram, captioning it: "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash. From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier, and intense style for 'Toxic'.

Take A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Vijaykanth (@alex.vijaykanth)

Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it." The transformation of Yash from his iconic long hair to a shorter, edgier, and more intense style features a custom pompadour, perfectly tailored for the actor’s character in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The new short hair suggests a more focused character. '

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. 

