Celebrity Hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth Confirms Yash’s New Hairdo Is For ‘Toxic’

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Yash recently made headlines with his striking new look. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth has confirmed that this look is for the actor’s upcoming Pan-India film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

Alex, who has been working with Yash for over a decade, revealed that the new style was specially crafted for his character in 'Toxic'.

On Tuesday, Alex shared a picture with Yash on his Instagram, captioning it: "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash. From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier, and intense style for 'Toxic'.