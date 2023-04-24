Celebs In Pics: SRK, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor Step Out In Black

New Delhi: Airport looks of the actors are a thing now, fans take inspiration from celebrities and their looks now more than ever. A culture from the Hollywood industry that has landed well in India is taking over social media nowadays. Many celebs are spotted at the airport or in the city by the paparazzi and their pictures, videos go viral within minutes as fans love to get updates on their favorite celebrity.

Today was a day for the colour 'Black' because co-incidentally all the celebs spotted today were wearing black outfits. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan among others were snapped in the city today in black outfits starting the week in style.

Disha Patani was snapped last night with Tiger Shroff's mom and sister in a little black dress. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she was snapped post-dinner with her friends.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also was snapped at the airport with her daughter Aaradhya. Aish was seen in an oversized long black T-shirt. She smiled at the paps as she moved towards her car from the airport.

Salman Khan was snapped by the paps last night, he smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. The actor is winning hearts with his recent release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

Ranveer Singh looked dapper as he was snapped at the airport. He wore a leather jacket and covered his face with a mask. Fans were impressed with the actor's dressing sense.

Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in the city and started his week with work appointments. The actor looked handsome in a cool black T-shirt as he was snapped by the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, headed to board his flight to Kashmir. However, he chose to refrain from posing for the paparazzi yet again. The actor wore an all-black outfit as he was boarding the flight.

Internet sensation Ufi Javed, on Monday, was spotted in the city in a transparent top teamed with a black-beaded skirt. However, the actress had gun-shaped pasties covering her breasts.

Black is everyone's favourite colour and well, celebs are slaying the color well today.