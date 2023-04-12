Celina Jaitley Hits Back At Troll Who Accused Her Of Having Relations With Fardeen Khan, Firoz Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Celina Jaitley recently complained to Twitter about a troll who made unsavoury remarks about her on social media. The actor tagged Twitter Safety and requested the platform to take action against him. The person in question claims in his Twitter bio to be a member of the overseas censor board and also describes himself 'the most controversial South Asian film critic'.

In his tweet, the troll, named as Umair Sandhu, who often shares controversial posts about celebrities and film stars, claimed that Celina slept with both Feroz and Fardeen Khan several times. His tweet read, "Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroze Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina made her acting debut opposite Fardeen in Feroz Khan's Janasheen in 2003."

#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times. pic.twitter.com/dMeCsQFFne — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 10, 2023

Hitting back at the troll, Celina tweeted, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action."

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Soon after Celina raised her voice against the troll, several social media users came to her defence and asked the actor to file a complaint against Umair Sandhu for his derogatory post. "Defamation complaint can also fix him well. Plz do that, I advice," read a comment.

"Take some strict legal action against this fraud, don't let him get away easily. He has been posting nonstop vile stuff against everyone," commented another.

"Wonder, how could someone make such disrespectful and offensive comments. Glad to see, you are taking action," commented a follower.

Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu too hit back at the actor and shared a series of scandalous tweets. "Oh just shut up! You were a C-grade Actress. Look at your Filmography. You always did soft porn Films. Ok! Married a rich guy and then settled down! Selfish woman. @TwitterSafety this psychopath is harassing me. Take notice."

"Sach Kafi Zaiyda Karwa Lag gaya !! Bataon sub ko ! You were naked infront of Director Feroze Khan in his office during Janasheen auditions in 2003," he wrote in second tweet.

He also shared few film posters of Celina Jaitley's films and accused her of doing 'soft porn'.

She slept with me in Austria __ that's why she knows I've erectile dysfunction _ ! Btw you were famous " Night Girl " in Mumbai in 2006 & 2007. Thanks to me , you got publicity from my tweet. C Grade Bhojpuri Actress __ https://t.co/gZg1usZzTa — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 11, 2023

Look at the Soft Porn Filmography of #CelinaJaitly !!! Shitty & Disgusting _ . You should deserve Padma Shri Award _ pic.twitter.com/foquqI6cKK — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 11, 2023

Sach Kafi Zaiyda Karwa Lag gaya !! Bataon sub ko ! You were naked infront of Director Feroze Khan in his office during Janasheen auditions in 2003. https://t.co/gZg1usZ23C — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 11, 2023

Oh Just Shutup ! You were a C Grade Actress. Look at your Filmography. You always did Soft Porn Films. Ok ! Married with a Rich guy & then settled down ! Selfish woman. @TwitterSafety this psychopath is harassing me. Take notice. https://t.co/gZg1usZzTa April 11, 2023

"Btw you were famous “ Night Girl ” in Mumbai in 2006 & 2007. Thanks to me , you got publicity from my tweet. C Grade Bhojpuri Actress" he wrote.

Celina is a former beauty queen who won the Miss India pageant in 2001. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Janasheen' in 2003. The film was directed by Feroz Khan and starred Fardeen Khan in the lead role. Some of Celina's most prominent films include 'No Entry' and 'Golmaal Returns', 'Hello Darling' and 'Thank You'.