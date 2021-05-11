हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly reveals she lost the ability to walk and was wheelchair bound during second twin pregnancy!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Celina Jaitly opened up about her motherhood journey and talks about losing the ‘ability to walk’ during her second twin pregnancy due to the shock of her father’s death. 

Celina took to Instagram on Mother’s Day (May 9) to share photos from her two pregnancies. She conceived twins both the time.

Sharing about her motherhood journey, Celina wrote, “While both my spontaneous twin pregnancies were the most blessed, having two sets of twins in a row, apparently defying 700,000-to-one odds was not easy. I still remember the look on my husband @haag.peter face when our dearest Dr Braithwhite told us that we had conceived twins again in the 2nd pregnancy as well which was very unique and unusual, a one in 700-000 chance. This is a picture of both my pregnancies the first one with @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag and the second with @arthurjhaag & Shamsher.”

Revealing her struggle with gestational diabetes while she was pregnant, Celina wrote, “ I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in both my pregnancies due to twin baby hormones, I had to really watch what I ate and went through a extremely strict restrictions throughout both pregnancies.”

The actress further speaks about the traumatic experience of losing her father while she was pregnant for the second time, the shock of which took away her ability to walk.

“Due to my fathers loss in my second twin pregnancy I literally lost the ability to walk due to the shock and had to be pushed on a wheelchair by my husband Peter. Being tiny my bones were affected and the babies pressed on my heart so breathing was great difficulty.”

Celina also opens up about losing one of her twins from second pregnancy due to complications. “Facing the loss of baby Shamsher to a hypo plastic heart, to @arthurjhaag ending up in an incubator for 3 months as well as my mothers sudden passing following all this lead me to believe that it was “Motherhood” that made me realise the strength I never thought I had or was capable of.”

The mother of three also appreciated her mom for the sacrifices she made. “Makes me think often of all the sacrifices my own mother ( Dr Meeta Jaitly) did as an infantry officers wife bringing up two kids most of her life by herself, making sure we turned out the way we did.”

Celina ended her contemplation on motherhood by declaring that it is gender-free. “I also believe Motherhood has no gender I truly believe it is how you describe the very powerful strength, resilience and unconditional love that gives a child the courage to grow. I am so grateful I have the opportunity to experience this power, and to have also been on the receiving end of it too in all my formative years. Happy Mother’s Day to all who vow to love, nurture and care.”

 

