Celina Jaitly shares throwback photoshoot with Priyanka Chopra, says 'what were we thinking?'

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly twitted an old photoshoot picture of hers with Priyanka Chopra and it has taken the internet by storm. Celina's hilarious tweet along with the photo is what has captured fans' attention.

Celina Jaitly tweeted: I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra

I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/uWxR0LlBOR — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 22, 2022

Many fans dropped their comments on the tweet and needless to say that it was gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000, while Celina won the Miss India title in 2001. She was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

The actress got married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag on 23 July 2011. The duo was blessed with twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twin boys, however, the couple lost one of them to a heart defect.

Celina made her acting debut with Janasheen in 2003. She's popularly known for her roles in No Entry, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Red: The Dark Side, Shakalaka Boom Boom, with Bobby Deol, Upen Patel and Kangana Ranaut. She has also featured in the Rohit Shetty comedy Golmaal Returns in 2008.