हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly shares throwback photoshoot with Priyanka Chopra, says 'what were we thinking?'

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000, while Celina won the Miss India title in 2001. She was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

Celina Jaitly shares throwback photoshoot with Priyanka Chopra, says &#039;what were we thinking?&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly twitted an old photoshoot picture of hers with Priyanka Chopra and it has taken the internet by storm. Celina's hilarious tweet along with the photo is what has captured fans' attention. 

Celina Jaitly tweeted: I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra

Many fans dropped their comments on the tweet and needless to say that it was gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000, while Celina won the Miss India title in 2001. She was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001.

The actress got married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag on 23 July 2011. The duo was blessed with twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twin boys, however, the couple lost one of them to a heart defect.

Celina made her acting debut with Janasheen in 2003. She's popularly known for her roles in No Entry, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Red: The Dark Side, Shakalaka Boom Boom, with Bobby Deol, Upen Patel and Kangana Ranaut. She has also featured in the Rohit Shetty comedy Golmaal Returns in 2008.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Celina Jaitlycelina jaitly picPriyanka Chopracelina jaitly throwback photoshoot
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor gorges on halwa after delicious biryani

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Zee Top 10: NATO invites Zelensky.